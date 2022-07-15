Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Lawyer: 30 women settle Watson-related claims against Texans

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals...
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Thirty women who had accused the Houston Texans of turning a blind eye to allegations that Deshaun Watson was sexually assaulting and harassing women during massage sessions have settled their legal claims against the team, their attorney said Friday.

The terms of the settlements reached between each of the women and the Texans are confidential, said attorney Tony Buzbee.

While only one of the women had filed a lawsuit against the team, the others had also intended to make legal claims against the Texans before the settlements were reached, Buzbee said.

In separate lawsuits, 24 women accused Watson of exposing himself, touching them with his penis or kissing them against their will during massage appointments while he played for the Texans. One woman alleged Watson forced her to perform oral sex. Last month, Buzbee announced 20 of those 24 lawsuits have been settled.

Watson, who has since been traded to the Cleveland Browns, has denied any wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name. Watson is facing possible discipline from the NFL over the allegations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle crash has shut down both lanes on I-40 near Rocky Point, around Exit 408, according...
UPDATE: Several injured in vehicle crash on I-40
Carolina Beach suspects charged in connection to sexual assault in 2018
Mistrial in case of videotaped sexual assault of 14-year-old girl
Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Wilmington man says rental car costs aren’t adding up
The Wilmington Police Department temporarily closed Dawson Street on July 14
Dawson Street reopened after car crash
Shark spotted near shore at Oak Island.
Viewer captures video of shark near shore at Oak Island

Latest News

FILE - Fire crews spray water from the dock onto the side of the USS Bonhomme Richard, in San...
Navy disciplines officers in massive ship fire
A new suicide hotline is launching.
New suicide hotline to launch
FILE — Howard Mott reaches for Princess Doe's gravestone during a memorial service at Cedar...
‘Princess Doe’ identified 40 years after remains were found
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is shown during a Thursday press conference. The House on Friday...
House votes to restore abortion rights, Senate odds dim