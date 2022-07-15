Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Inspiring women: Conservationist Jane Goodall gets Barbie made from 99% recycled plastics

Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.
Barbie is releasing a new doll modeled after conservationist Jane Goodall.(Mattel)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Barbie is paying tribute to renowned conservationist Jane Goodall with a new doll.

Mattel announced earlier this week that it is introducing a Dr. Jane Goodall Inspiring Women doll and a 2022 Barbie Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team.

The Barbie brand has joined the Jane Goodall Institute to make dolls that are made of 99% recycled plastic.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Barbie and encourage young children to learn from their environment and feel that they can make a difference,” Goodall said. “Through this partnership, I hope to inspire the next generation of eco-leaders.”

Mattel said the dolls are currently available and are helping the company’s goal to be using 100% recycled materials in its products and packaging by 2030.

“We are proud to unveil our first sustainable Barbie Inspiring Women and Career of the Year Eco-Leadership team dolls, which further demonstrate our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future,” said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Mattel. “Kids need more role models like Dr. Jane Goodall.”

According to Mattel, the Goodall doll is part of Barbie’s Inspiring Women Series, paying tribute to the female heroes of their time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Wilmington man says rental car costs aren’t adding up
A vehicle crash has shut down both lanes on I-40 near Rocky Point, around Exit 408, according...
UPDATE: Vehicle crash around I-40 involving pickup truck closed both lanes.
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they’re temporarily closing Dawson Street from...
Dawson Street closed from 5th to 17th streets due to car crash
Johnnie Jones, 43, was sentenced to 90 to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to supplying fentanyl used in fatal overdose
Shark spotted near shore at Oak Island.
Viewer captures video of shark near shore at Oak Island

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant that accused her...
Emmett Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killed
The fishing tournament was supposed to start this weekend, but after several mayors of local...
Shark fishing tournament pushed back after concern from local leaders
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was rear-ended by a car.
UPDATE: Vehicle crash around I-40 involving pickup truck closed both lanes.
Detectives received information that Antwan Lendell Holmes was smuggling cocaine from Atlanta,...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust, more than 300 grams of drug paraphernalia seized
Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic...
Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill