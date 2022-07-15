Holmes Foundation to hold back-to-school backpack giveaway in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Holmes Foundation has announced a back-to-school backpack giveaway of 1000 backpacks with school supplies.

The giveaway will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 245 Smith Avenue in Shallotte. The backpacks will be given away on a first come first serve basis, and the foundation asks guests to please wear masks for the event.

Though they attempted to get all the items listed on the statewide school list, some were unavailable due to COVID. The foundation said that the backpacks come from a private vendor, so not all of the supplies were prepared at the time of delivery.

Still, the elementary backpacks will include a ruler, folder, spiral-bound notebook, glue stick, sharpener and pencil holder along with some pencils, pens, paper and white boards. The middle school and high school backpacks will include crayons, colored pencils, three folders, pencils and pens along with a ruler, spiral-bound notebook, glue stick, sharpener, highlighter and pencil holder.

The foundation also teased a raffle “for a great prize!” on social media.

