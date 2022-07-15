Fox tests positive for rabies in Columbus Co.

EVERGREEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fox tested positive for rabies this week, according to Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services.

On Wednesday, Animal Protective Services was notified of a possible rabies case in the 10000 block of Old 74 Highway.

“The animal, a fox, was dispatched for public safety and sent to the North Carolina Laboratory for testing,” a news release states. “On July 14, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services was notified that the animal had tested positive for rabies.

“If you live in the Evergreen community of Columbus County, be aware that a positive rabies case has been confirmed in your community. All dogs, cats, and ferrets should be vaccinated for rabies. These vaccinations are good for 1 to 3 years, depending on which vaccination was administered.”

Rabies vaccinations are required by N.C. law.

Officials say that while rabies is most commonly found in raccoons, the rabies virus also can infect foxes, dogs, cats, and ferrets.

The signs and symptoms of rabies include:

Partial paralysis or inability to use limbs

Circling or staggering

Aggressive behavior for no reason

Behaving unnaturally tame

Excessive salivation or foaming at the mouth

“If you live in the Evergreen community, please check your pet’s rabies vaccination to confirm that it is still current. If it is time for their booster, it is imperative that you do not hesitate to vaccinate your pet,” a news release states. “If you witness an animal with any of these signs or symptoms immediately dial 911 and contact Animal Protective Services as soon as possible.”

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Animal Protective Services administers rabies vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The cost is $10.

