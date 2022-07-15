First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool & unsettled weekend ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Happy Friday! Your First Alert Forecast for Friday and the weekend will feature chances for drought-denting rain & storms across the Cape Fear Region. a stalled cold front will keep daily and nightly chances for rain in the 40-50% range with embedded thunderstorms and torrential downpours within these clusters. An umbrella would be of benefit, but don’t expect an all-day rain.

Significant improvement in the latest drought report from NOAA. Thanks to the previous week's rainfall, all of SE NC is out of a severe drought. Rainfall through the weekend should continue to chip away these deficits. #WECTwx #ILMwx pic.twitter.com/XnH2GzlXPI — Gabe Ross - WECT (@TVsGabeRoss) July 14, 2022

Seasonably cool highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the lower 70s will take us through early next week. Catch these trend in your planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

You can custom-tailor your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

Tropical storm formation is unlikely anywhere in the Atlantic basin through early next week. Take this quiet time to be prepared for the next storm with the help of the WECT First Alert Hurricane Center: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.