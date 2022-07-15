Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic...
Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose a economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations, a Democrat briefed on the conversations said late Thursday, upending party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leaving the measure’s future unclear.

The official said Manchin, D-W.Va., who derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December, has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

The official was not authorized to discuss the negotiations publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Wilmington man says rental car costs aren’t adding up
A vehicle crash has shut down both lanes on I-40 near Rocky Point, around Exit 408, according...
UPDATE: Vehicle crash around I-40 involving pickup truck closed both lanes.
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they’re temporarily closing Dawson Street from...
Dawson Street closed from 5th to 17th streets due to car crash
Johnnie Jones, 43, was sentenced to 90 to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to supplying fentanyl used in fatal overdose
Shark spotted near shore at Oak Island.
Viewer captures video of shark near shore at Oak Island

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - Carolyn Bryant Donham was named nearly 67 years ago in a warrant that accused her...
Emmett Till accuser, in memoir, denies wanting teen killed
The fishing tournament was supposed to start this weekend, but after several mayors of local...
Shark fishing tournament pushed back after concern from local leaders
According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck was rear-ended by a car.
UPDATE: Vehicle crash around I-40 involving pickup truck closed both lanes.
Detectives received information that Antwan Lendell Holmes was smuggling cocaine from Atlanta,...
Traffic stop leads to drug bust, more than 300 grams of drug paraphernalia seized