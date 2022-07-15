Council to consider donating property for grocery store in ‘food desert’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Efforts to get a grocery store built in an area long considered a food desert could take a major step forward next week.

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Wilmington City Council is expected to consider a resolution that would donate property near the intersection of Hall and N. 10th streets to New Hanover County.

According to material complied by city staff, the county is collaborating with the Northside Food Cooperative to design and build a grocery store.

The store, which would be located on a 2.584-acre lot at 905 N. 10th Street, will be constructed by the county and then owned and operated by the cooperative.

This area has been designated as a food desert for more than 35 years.

“The requested site is ideal for this project as it is located within a USDA designated food desert and a full-service grocery store,” a letter from County Manager Chris Coudriet to City Manager Tony Caudle states. “It will help satisfy a critical need in the community by offering Northside residents a convenient and accessible location to access fresh, healthy food.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.