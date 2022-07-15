Bureau of Land Management holds adoption event to find horses and burros safe homes, Boys and Girls Homes of NC shows kids there’s a brighter future after a traumatic past

LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - The federal government uses tax dollars to care for thousands of wild horses in the Western part of the United States. Now, there is a push by the Bureau of Land Management to find these animals safe homes.

BLM will pay $1,000 to qualified individuals or families to adopt a horse or burro. Officials say it’s important for these animals to find safe homes because taxpayers are footing the bill right now.

Before they are put up for adoption, these wild horses are kept at a maintenance facility and monitored for about a year to make sure they are healthy. That costs about $5,000 per animal, and that money is coming out of the pockets of taxpayers.

These adoption events not only save taxpayers money in the long run.. but also help the BLM improve the overcrowded range lands in many Western states.

Wild horses like these are federally protected and one of the adoption specialists, Dominique Wood, says it’s a crucial part of her job to ensure these horses are safe and well cared for once they find a forever home.

“I’m not only gonna meet them at the adoption event, but in four to six months, I’m going to check and see how well those animals are thriving, or not thriving,” Wood said. “Part of our job is to make sure the animals are being humanely cared for.”

Holding this adoption event at the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina in Lake Waccamaw is strategic for leaders to show kids on their campus that there are brighter days ahead after a traumatic past.

“I hope to draw the parallels between what they’re doing here with this event and what we do every day with the kids in our care,” Ray Cockrell, chief mission officer for Boys and Girls Homes, said.

This is the second time that the Boys and Girls Homes of NC has hosted this event, and it’s more than just finding these animals a safe home.

“Our kids who have experienced trauma in their life, we know we can’t take that trauma away from them, but we can help them to deal with that trauma. We do that for through a clinical approach, a therapeutic approach. We offer recreation therapy, we offer equine therapy here over the farm,” Cockrell said.

Cockrell says a big message they’re trying to send to kids on campus is that no matter how tough your past has been, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

The Wild Horse and Burro Program holds adoption events all over the country, and Wood says seeing the kids interact with the animals is special.

“The kids are just a little more in tune, a little more sensitive, they really are magic with these horses. If you watch them out on the rail, the horses will gravitate towards the kids before they’ll gravitate towards the adults.”

In the end, it’s a win for everyone.

“Just like we’re caring for these beautiful Mustangs here today, we’re caring for our kids. Every day at Boys and Girls Homes, we give them hope,” Cockrell said.

To see if you are qualified to adopt a mustang or burro at this event, click here.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July, 16 at the Boys and Girls Homes farm in Lake Waccamaw.

