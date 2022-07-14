Two charged in brutal Bladen County attack, more charges expected

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people who they say left another woman for dead after she tried to stop them from taking a child.

Niakea Thomas and Dahquaisha Rasberry allegedly took a 7-year-old girl from her home in Clarkton on June 26. The girl’s father had left her at the home with his fiance, Elizabeth Harris, when he left to go grocery shopping. The suspects showed up at the home uninvited shortly after he left.

Thomas is the girl’s biological mother but investigators say Adams has had full custody for several years.

Harris tried to stop the women from driving away with the child. Authorities say the suspects responded violently, even spraying pepper spray.

“They repeatedly hit her in the face and the head area and they held onto her,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “The driver, Ms. Rasberry, took off down the highway, NC 211. The best that we can determine, she was dragged for approximately two-tenths of a mile on asphalt.”

Harris was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There, she underwent surgeries for everything from broken ribs and hips, to a punctured lung and even a torn aorta. She’s still recovering but has worked closely with investigators to help lead them to make arrests.

“At first, we didn’t have a lot at all,” said McVicker. “Detective Chico did a great job. She found out who we were looking for. Detective Chico retrieved the child and brought the child back to the father, who the child lives with.”

U.S. Marshals assisted in this case by locating Thomas and the child at her home in Rocky Mount. They later found Rasberry at a motel in Greensboro.

Both Thomas and Rasberry are charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. They are under hefty bonds at the Bladen County Detention Center. More charges are expected to follow.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.