Traffic stop leads to drug bust, more than 300 grams of drug paraphernalia seized

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested two individuals after finding nearly 365 grams of cocaine and marijuana in their possession.

Detectives received information previously that Antwan Lendell Holmes was smuggling cocaine from Atlanta, Georgia, into New Hanover County. Their investigation concluded after conducting a traffic stop on July 12 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

During the arrest, the driver, Lamar Wheeler, attempted to flee. Wheeler reportedly hit a Sheriff’s car, though no one was injured.

Holmes is currently facing charges of Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking in Cocaine by Transportation, Trafficking in Cocaine by Manufacturing, Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine, PWIMSD Cocaine, Manufacture Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana up to ½ OZ, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Resisting a Public Officer.

Wheeler is being charged with the same charges including Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substance and Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Law Enforcement

Both men are being held on a 1.5 million-dollar bond.

