Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to drug bust, more than 300 grams of drug paraphernalia seized

Detectives received information previously that Antwan Lendell Holmes was smuggling cocaine...
Detectives received information previously that Antwan Lendell Holmes was smuggling cocaine from Atlanta, Georgia, into New Hanover County. Their investigation concluded after conducting a traffic stop on July 12 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Vice and Narcotics Unit arrested two individuals after finding nearly 365 grams of cocaine and marijuana in their possession.

Detectives received information previously that Antwan Lendell Holmes was smuggling cocaine from Atlanta, Georgia, into New Hanover County. Their investigation concluded after conducting a traffic stop on July 12 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge.

During the arrest, the driver, Lamar Wheeler, attempted to flee. Wheeler reportedly hit a Sheriff’s car, though no one was injured.

Holmes is currently facing charges of Trafficking in Cocaine by Possession, Trafficking in Cocaine by Transportation, Trafficking in Cocaine by Manufacturing, Conspire to Traffic in Cocaine, PWIMSD Cocaine, Manufacture Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana up to ½ OZ, Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia, and Resisting a Public Officer.

Wheeler is being charged with the same charges including Felony Maintain a Vehicle for Controlled Substance and Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Law Enforcement

Both men are being held on a 1.5 million-dollar bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Wilmington man says rental car costs aren’t adding up
Johnnie Jones, 43, was sentenced to 90 to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to supplying fentanyl used in fatal overdose
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they’re temporarily closing Dawson Street from...
Dawson Street closed from 5th to 17th streets due to car crash
Columbus County Sheriff's Office launches smartphone app
Two arrested after a brutal assault of a Whiteville woman leaves her hospitalized
Shark spotted near shore at Oak Island.
Viewer captures video of shark near shore at Oak Island

Latest News

On this week’s Cape Fear Gardening, Amber Ellis showshow rain barrels not only have stormwater...
Cape Fear Gardening: How to use rainwater to help your garden
Austin Hall speaks during his court appearance Thursday.
Man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal hit and run
A vehicle crash has shut down both lanes on I-40 near Rocky Point, around Exit 408, according...
UPDATE: I-40 west near Rocky Point shut down after a vehicle crash, eastbound lanes open
Carolina Beach suspects charged in connection to sexual assault in 2018
Mistrial in case of videotaped sexual assault of 14-year-old girl