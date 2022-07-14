Senior Connect
Some lane closures expected during N.C. 211 repaving in Brunswick County

The section stretches from U.S. 17 Ocean Highway to Zion Hill Road, a few miles southeast
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Per the NCDOT, an almost 3-mile section of N.C. 211 will be repaved overnight beginning July 17 and lasting about 6 weeks.

The section stretches from U.S. 17 Ocean Highway to Zion Hill Road, a few miles southeast.

Repaving work will be done between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and while the road will be open during these times, the NCDOT recommends avoiding the area if possible.

