Some lane closures expected during N.C. 211 repaving in Brunswick County

SUPPLY, N.C. (WECT) - Per the NCDOT, an almost 3-mile section of N.C. 211 will be repaved overnight beginning July 17 and lasting about 6 weeks.

The section stretches from U.S. 17 Ocean Highway to Zion Hill Road, a few miles southeast.

Repaving work will be done between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., and while the road will be open during these times, the NCDOT recommends avoiding the area if possible.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.