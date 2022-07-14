Pro choice rally draws large crowd in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Protestors on both sides of the abortion issue showed up outside of the Brunswick County Courthouse on Wednesday night.

Dozens of people showed up with signs to show their disapproval in the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, though they did not expect demonstrators from the other side of the issue to arrive causing some tension between the groups.

“We just want people to know that we care about women as well,” said Counter Protestor Savannah Craven. “You know, there’s a big misconception that pro lifers only care about the baby. But we are actually the ones who run pregnancy resource centers which you know, offer life affirming care for the mother and the child. We never tell a woman that she has to parent but she doesn’t deserve the right to end the life of her child. That’s not a human right.”

Rally Organizer Jill Brown says it’s about more than just about the abortion controversy.

“It’s not even so much about abortion it’s about the fact we are no longer equal citizens,” she said. “That we can’t even have control over our own healthcare.”

The number of people who showed up to oppose the overturning of Roe V Wade far outnumbered the counter parts, but both sides were very vocal on making their sides heard.

Some had friendly conversations about their different viewpoints, others got pretty heated when trying to express their opinions.

“It’s still legal here in North Carolina, and we will help you, we will pick you up at the border, if that’s what it means,” Brown said. “And we will get you to a place where you can get the health care that you need.”

Some teenagers who attended the rally aren’t old enough to vote just yet, but they said this issue will drive them to the polls when they do hit 18.

“We need to do more,” said Protestor Hannah Rollings. “It’s like sad that there’s not as many people here that are our age, like, our generation is what’s next and what’s actually going to be doing things. So I feel like we need to be way more involved in this and everything else going on in the world.”

Brown says this rally is the first of many, and they hope to have double the amount of people they did at this one.

