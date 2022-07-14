Senior Connect
OIBPD: Multiple patrol cars struck by U-Haul truck fleeing police

Marcus W. Soles, of Greenville, is facing multiple charges in the case.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man driving a U-Haul truck hit multiple patrol cars during a pursuit Wednesday, according to the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department.

Marcus W. Soles, of Greenville, is facing multiple charges in the case.

According to a Facebook post from the OIBPD, officers attempted to stop a U-Haul truck driving at a high rate of speed coming off the island toward the mainland just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say Soles failed to stop for blue lights and sirens.

“Soles fled at a high rate of speed to Highway 17 and turned south toward South Carolina,” the Facebook post states. “Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Sunset Beach Police Officers joined the pursuit and pursued Soles until he wrecked in the area of Hickman Road. During the pursuit, speeds reached 90 miles per hour and Soles ran through the median knocking down road construction cones, and into the northbound lane of Highway 17. Soles rammed several patrol cars during the chase and deputies were able to stop the vehicle after blocking Soles in.”

Soles was wanted out of Pitt County for probation violation.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Ocean Isle Beach Police Department have charged Soles with:

  • Flee to Elude Arrest
  • Failure to Heed Blue Light and Siren
  • Reckless Driving with Wanton Disregard
  • Felony Assault With A Deadly Weapon on Government Official
  • Simple Possession of Marijuana
  • Injury to Personal Property
  • Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
  • Driving While Impaired

He was booked under a $130,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

