Mistrial in case of videotaped sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

Carolina Beach suspects charged in connection to sexual assault in 2018
Carolina Beach suspects charged in connection to sexual assault in 2018(Carolina Beach Police Department)
By Ann McAdams
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A hung jury prompted a judge to declare a mistrial in the case of a man charged in connection to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. Authorities say six people were involved in the assault at a 2018 Halloween party in Carolina Beach.

Brayden Walker was the only defendant in the case who hadn’t already pled guilty. He’s facing two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor for the assault, which officials say was videotaped and photographed as it was happening.

The six suspects in the case were not arrested until two and a half years after the assault, when evidence surfaced from a house party. Walker’s co-defendants have pled guilty to the following charges but have not yet been sentenced:

  • Corey Webster: three counts of conspiracy to commit second degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • Nicholas Foutty: two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and 3 counts of conspiracy to commit second degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • Riley Crouch: four counts of conspiracy to commit third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy to commit second degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • Patrick Wise: three counts of conspiracy to commit second degree sexual exploitation of a minor
  • Austen Montouri: three counts of conspiracy to commit second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Because Walker’s case resulted in a mistrial, the case will be re-tried the week of September 12, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

