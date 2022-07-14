Mistrial in case of videotaped sexual assault of 14-year-old girl

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A hung jury prompted a judge to declare a mistrial in the case of a man charged in connection to the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl. Authorities say six people were involved in the assault at a 2018 Halloween party in Carolina Beach.

Brayden Walker was the only defendant in the case who hadn’t already pled guilty. He’s facing two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor for the assault, which officials say was videotaped and photographed as it was happening.

The six suspects in the case were not arrested until two and a half years after the assault, when evidence surfaced from a house party. Walker’s co-defendants have pled guilty to the following charges but have not yet been sentenced:

Corey Webster: three counts of conspiracy to commit second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Nicholas Foutty: two counts of indecent liberties with a child, and 3 counts of conspiracy to commit second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Riley Crouch: four counts of conspiracy to commit third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy to commit second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Patrick Wise: three counts of conspiracy to commit second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Austen Montouri: three counts of conspiracy to commit second degree sexual exploitation of a minor

Because Walker’s case resulted in a mistrial, the case will be re-tried the week of September 12, 2022.

