Man pleads guilty in 2020 fatal hit and run

Austin Hall speaks during his court appearance Thursday.
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged with hitting and killing a woman with his truck while he was intoxicated in 2020 pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon.

Austin Hall was sentenced to a minimum of 144 months in prison after pleading guilty in the death of Jannon Gail Rogers on June 22, 2020.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to Hillside Road off Carolina Beach Road that night after receiving reports of a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

Troopers say they found Rogers’ body lying in the roadway. She was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Highway Patrol says the evidence at the scene led troopers to the suspect vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet pickup, and Hall.

During a court appearance after his initial arrest, prosecutors told the judge Hall’s blood-alcohol concentration was .18, over twice the legal limit in North Carolina, nearly seven hours after the fatal collision. Prosecutors also said he had two prior DWIs.

