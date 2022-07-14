Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

GM, partners to build 500 electric vehicle charging stations

An EVgo electric charging station is show in this file photo.
An EVgo electric charging station is show in this file photo.(Mariordo / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A major automaker, large truck stop chain and an electric vehicle charging company are proposing a network that would put charging plugs at 50-mile intervals along U.S. highways.

General Motors, Pilot Travel Centers and EVgo said Thursday they will build 2,000 charging stalls at “up to” 500 Pilot Flying J sites across the nation.

The companies wouldn’t answer questions about the cost or how much each will pay, but a statement said they’re counting on government grant money and programs from utilities to help.

GM says construction will start this summer with the first direct current fast chargers operating sometime in 2023.

The network should be finished in a couple of years, enabling interstate travel.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Wilmington man says rental car costs aren’t adding up
Johnnie Jones, 43, was sentenced to 90 to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to supplying fentanyl used in fatal overdose
Columbus County Sheriff's Office launches smartphone app
Two arrested after a brutal assault of a Whiteville woman leaves her hospitalized
Neighbors at The Cape are fighting back against development on the golf course located within...
Appeals court rules on golf course redevelopment dispute brought by HOA
New Hanover County Board of Education to discuss Laney High School's football field during...
New Hanover County Board of Education reinstates attendance policy, hears seclusion room update

Latest News

President Biden said the U.S. will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons during a joint...
Biden says US will not allow Iran to acquire nukes
FILE - This Nov. 4, 2013, file photo shows the icon for the Twitter app on an iPhone in San...
Twitter service appears to return after outage
WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner heads back to Russian court after guilty plea
President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Yair Lapid of...
Biden says US won’t wait ‘forever’ for Iran on nuclear deal