First Alert Forecast: rain, storms and coastal flooding to watch

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Jul. 13, 2022
By Gabe Ross
Updated: 58 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you early on this Thursday. Your First Alert Forecast remains unsettled as a cold front stalls around the Lower Cape Fear Region. Sun and cloud intervals and chances for developing showers or storms will be a regular occurrence, but don’t expect an all day-rain. Backup plans are always a good idea this time of year if you find yourself in the midst of a storm.

Coming off the full moon cycle, watch for flood-prone areas near the coast to become inundated with water during the high tide cycles. the trend should settle early next week.

The combination of slightly cooler air, clouds and showers will limit temperature growth to the seaosnable 90s Thursday and the middle and upper 80s through the weekend. Catch these trend in your planning forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Remember, you can customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

On the tropical weather front: low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico has failed to materialize, and no other signs of tropical activity are apparent or forecast in the Atlantic basin for the next few days. While the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

