“Emotional Visibility Project” exhibition to open at Burgwin-Wright House

A piece by Minnu Paul, courtesy of the Burgwin-Wright House
A piece by Minnu Paul, courtesy of the Burgwin-Wright House(Minnu Paul, the Burgwin-Wright House)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens has announced its latest exhibition: “Emotional Visibility Project” by Minnu Paul.

Per the Burgwin-Wright House, an opening day gala will be held on July 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. for Fourth Friday Gallery Nights, and the exhibit will stay up until August 20. Admission to the gallery is free during the opening day gala or during the Burgwin-Wright House’s regular hours, Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“My art expresses more eloquently than my words as my paradigm shifts and my value system builds. Intentionally and unintentionally, I make decisions based on fear, shame and guilt. Moreover, I exhibit behaviors rooted in the need for love, acceptance, worth and security. These skills may have produced successful outcomes when I was younger but as I grow, these behaviors do not give me inner peace,” said Paul of the exhibition.

In the press release, she encourages guests to name the untitled pieces themselves as they see fit while browsing the exhibition. You can visit the gallery at 224 Market Street in downtown Wilmington and learn more about the gallery on the Burgwin-Wright House website.

