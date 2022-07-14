Community Spotlight: Voyage of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At Voyage of Wilmington, the goal is to give local children access to better opportunities.

Since 2008, Voyage says its goal is “to provide our youth with exposure and opportunities to the world outside of their immediate environment.”

The organization serves all of Wilmington but says it primarily focuses on a local YEZ or Youth Enrichment Zone. This zone encompasses a “140-square block area in the North side of downtown Wilmington with high crime and high poverty where the average household income for families we serve is $14,500 per year.”

The programs offered range from a Young Scientist Academy. where kids can learn more about STEM, a coding class, and even a Virtual Reality room.

“(We) provide a safe space with positive adult role models, with some enrichment opportunities for personal and professional development, and to provide them with a space that they feel that they can come and feel that sense of belonging.” said Voyage Executive Director Genna Wirth.

Voyage looks to the community for volunteers and help to provide positive role models for the youth, in order to set them up for success in their futures.

Wirth adds that they welcome any and all help.

“There are opportunities to volunteer with our program at DC Virgo, either as just a regular volunteer to help out with homework, or to provide some sort of enrichment, maybe an individual in the community works for an organization that can come in and speak to our kids or do an activity,” Wirth said.

They also accept donations, and offer opportunities to buy things that the kids can use at the program like a VR headset. Voyage has donation options on its website.

