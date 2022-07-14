Columbus County Sheriff’s Office releases stats from “Operation Firecracker” campaign

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released stats from its part in the statewide Booze It and Lose It Operation Firecracker campaign from June 27 to July 10.

Deputies set up nine checkpoints and patrols to enforce motor vehicle laws during the weeks around July 4th.

Per the CCSO, the violations issued were:

Four drug-related violations

62 speeding violations

One reckless driving violation

21 driving with a license/registration violations

Nine uninsured motorist violations

16 safety belt violations

Four child passenger safety violations

89 other traffic violations

Two other criminal violations

