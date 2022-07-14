Senior Connect
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office releases stats from “Operation Firecracker” campaign

Deputies set up nine checkpoints and patrols to enforce motor vehicle laws during the weeks around July 4th.(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released stats from its part in the statewide Booze It and Lose It Operation Firecracker campaign from June 27 to July 10.

Deputies set up nine checkpoints and patrols to enforce motor vehicle laws during the weeks around July 4th.

Per the CCSO, the violations issued were:

  • Four drug-related violations
  • 62 speeding violations
  • One reckless driving violation
  • 21 driving with a license/registration violations
  • Nine uninsured motorist violations
  • 16 safety belt violations
  • Four child passenger safety violations
  • 89 other traffic violations
  • Two other criminal violations

