Bladen County Schools to hold career fair at Elizabethtown Middle School

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County Schools has announced a career fair to be held on Thursday, July 14 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Elizabethtown Middle School located on 1496 Highway 701 South.

Full and part-time positions are available from a a total of 13 schools. Attendees can also take advantage of a sign-on bonus and on-site interviews.

“Looking to make an impact on the lives of students in Bladen County? Come see us at our Career Fair on Thursday, July 14 to learn more about our district, schools and what opportunity awaits you!” wrote Bladen County Schools in a Facebook post.

