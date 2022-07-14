Senior Connect
$480 million Mega Millions jackpot ranks in top 10 in game’s history

Mega Millions $480 million
Mega Millions $480 million(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Mega Millions’ climb continues as it has reached the 10th largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game.

Almost 35,000 tickets were sold for Tuesday’s drawing, but there is still no jackpot winner. If a lucky person gets the ticket this week, they will get $480 million as an annuity or $276 million in cash.

“Whenever you start talking about a top 10 jackpot in Mega Millions history, you know it’s going to be life changing,” Mark Michalko, N.C. Education Lottery executive director said.

Other key Mega Millions facts are:

  • Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year, ranging in size from $20 million to $426 million.
  • The largest Mega Millions jackpot won so far was $1.537 billion won in South Carolina in 2018.
  • The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

