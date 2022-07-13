Wilmington man sentenced after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy and robbery charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Frank Anthony Capuano of Wilmington was sentenced to 164 months in prison today after law enforcement arrested in him on September 17, 2019, for drug conspiracy and robbery.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a local residence that Capuano and another individual committed on June 4, 2019, where they found several marijuana vape pens had been stolen.

Capuano was responsible for distributing 460 grams of methamphetamine around southeastern North Carolina, including New Hanover County, between March and September of 2019 alone.

Investigators conducted several controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Capuano. They then arrested him at his home during a search warrant, where they found four thousand dollars.

Capuano pled guilty to charges on October 5, 2021 for “conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine and interference with commerce by robbery and aiding and abetting” according to United States Attorney Michael Easley.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.