Wilmington man says rental car costs aren’t adding up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ever since COVID-19 renting a car has become increasingly difficult as companies struggled to keep up with demand after fleets were sold off to make up for lost revenues when travel restrictions were in place. While it’s still a struggle to find a car, John Cripps managed to get one, but says after driving a car from Boston to Wilmington, charges were added to his final bill that don’t add up.

The charges include an unknown fuel cost of $61, to the mileage differing on the bill than what he turned it in at.

“With regard to bet the total bill that I received now is $379. $379 on top of the $142 so that was $200 difference between what I was to pay when I picked up the vehicle,” he said.

That’s a significant amount of money to be charged, especially when the quote provided and agreed to isn’t what is shown on the receipt.

“My initial bid through my vacation club was $325 total $142 upfront and $179 to be paid at the pickup. I got to the pickup and they talked about the tolls and all that and I agreed, I knew I needed the tolls because I just been up there,” Cripps said.

Cripps is an Uber driver part time and said this isn’t the first time he has heard of people getting charged even more than they bargained for, but it is the first time he’s experienced it firsthand.

“I know, from the people that I’ve picked up in Uber, I know, this is not the first time it’s happened,” he said.

And it’s not the first time that Avis Budget Group has been accused of overcharging. In June of 2021, the Department of Justice announced a $10 million settlement with the federal government after allegedly overcharging the government for rental agreements for about five years.

“Avis Budget submitted false claims and received payment from the United States for unallowable supplemental charges to car rentals, including collision damage waiver/loss damage waiver insurance; supplemental liability coverage/additional liability insurance; personal accident insurance; personal effects coverage/personal effects protection; and late turn-in fees,” according to a press release from the DOJ.

Photos as proof

As a frequent traveler and having heard the stories from his own passengers, Cripps was sure to document his trip and his rental return. Photos from the day he returned the car show a full tank of gas and a total mileage of 6,577. However, on his receipt the numbers show a different story.

“I noticed that they had listed that I had only returned the car six eighths of a tank for I have photographs to prove otherwise, that the call was completely full,” he said.

But the fuel tank reading isn’t all that is off, the mileage is off as well.

“I knew what mileage I had handed the car back in, I filled out that form filled out all the information on the form. So I knew what that mileage was. And what mileage they had listed was totally different, I figured out about 80 miles difference in in that mileage,” he said.

Then there’s the optional services fee.

Even the invoice shows the total should have been $34.99 Cripps was charged $99.96.

“That that’s unsettling a especially since I waived all the things that they wanted to to give, you know, add ons. So their bill actually denotes that but there are all these other little charges,” he said.

Cripps has reached out to Avis Budget Group for answers, but so far, he’s not getting anywhere.

“I started to inquire I’ve reached out to budget, they’ve not not responded at all,” he said.

Phone calls from WECT to the company went unanswered and an email was submitted to the company’s corporate office, but so far, they have not responded.

