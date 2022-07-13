Wilmington man pleads guilty to supplying fentanyl used in fatal overdose

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to supplying the fentanyl that led to an overdose death, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Johnnie Jones, 43, was sentenced to 90 to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of death by distribution.

Officials say Jones’ arrest stemmed from an overdose death in August 2021.

“During the investigation, the detectives were able to determine the individual who provided the fentanyl laced heroin to the victim,” a news release form the District Attorney’s Office states. “This person led them to the defendant Johnnie Jones as the supplier of said Fentanyl. The autopsy was completed for the victim and confirmed that he died from a fentanyl induced toxicity. The Defendant admitted to the sale and took responsibility for his actions in court.”

