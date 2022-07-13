Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Weed-killing chemical found in majority of urine samples in US, study finds

A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's...
A recent study found a popular weed-killing chemical is found in the majority of the nation's urine samples.(Mike Mozart via MGN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study shows a popular weed-killing chemical is in more than 80% of the nation’s urine samples.

The controversial herbicide glyphosate has been linked to cancer and is the active ingredient in the widely used Roundup for weed control products.

The company is at the center of thousands of lawsuits claiming it causes cancer.

Farmers spray the pesticide, which has been found in a variety of food, including baby formula.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday, July 11, at 1 p.m....
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office says drug investigation led to fatal wreck; family disputes sheriff’s version of events
Pearce was charged with with resist, delaying, and obstructing, and also served with a warrant...
WPD: Man tries to flee police by jumping into Greenfield Lake
The contract for the first phase of a larger project to help traffic flow in Wilmington has...
Contract awarded for first phase of Wilmington interchange
Crews working on the City of Wilmington’s ongoing streetscape project recently unearthed a...
Crews unearth 112-year-old water valve in Wilmington
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
After a couple years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Connor and Casey Barth welcomed...
Connor and Casey Barth’s kicking camp back on the field at Hoggard High School
FILE - A video is displayed by the committee that claims to show Proud Boys in front of the...
Jan. 6 probe: Trump fought top officials’ strong objections
FILE - Twitter said it has sued Elon Musk.
Twitter sues Musk to force him to complete $44B acquisition