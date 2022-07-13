Viewer captures video of shark near shore at Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Chloe Hunt recently submitted this video of a shark swimming near the shore in Oak Island on Tuesday.

Did you take a great picture or have awesome video? We want to see it!

But we aren’t able to use any content submitted via email or Facebook.

So make sure to upload your pictures and videos to See It, Snap It, Send It for a chance to see it used on air, online or social media.

Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.