Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Viewer captures video of shark near shore at Oak Island

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Chloe Hunt recently submitted this video of a shark swimming near the shore in Oak Island on Tuesday.

Did you take a great picture or have awesome video? We want to see it!

But we aren’t able to use any content submitted via email or Facebook.

So make sure to upload your pictures and videos to See It, Snap It, Send It for a chance to see it used on air, online or social media.

Click here to upload them!

You also can find See It, Snap It, Send It on the WECT News app.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearce was charged with with resist, delaying, and obstructing, and also served with a warrant...
WPD: Man tries to flee police by jumping into Greenfield Lake
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday, July 11, at 1 p.m....
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office says drug investigation led to fatal wreck; family disputes sheriff’s version of events
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Columbus County Sheriff's Office launches smartphone app
Two arrested after a brutal assault of a Whiteville woman leaves her hospitalized
This weekend, a man was so desperate to escape Wilmington Police that he decided to jump in...
‘He’s crazy:’ Locals react to man jumping in lake to evade police

Latest News

The SBI has wrapped up an investigation into possible criminal activity by the Wilmington...
Wilmington man sentenced after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy and robbery charges
Deputy Brandon Gore served with the Animal Protective Services Unit prior to his death on April...
Play yard at Brunswick Co. animal shelter dedicated in memory of deputy
Phishing scams on the rise
Phishing attacks hit record high
The Saulters and Moores will represent the United States in the BMX World’s Championships in...
Wilmington families join Team USA for international BMX tournament