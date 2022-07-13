Two Whiteville juveniles arrested after chase involving a firearm, stolen car, and hitting a patrol car

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle pursuit initiated by Elizabethtown Police Department was met with assistance by Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on July 9, shortly after 3:00 p.m..

A Nissan Altima was chased down on Highway 701 into Whiteville, and Columbus County deputies joined the Elizabethtown Police on Pickney Street to chase the car. The vehicle was reported to have been taken at gunpoint in Johnston County by a 17-year-old juvenile male.

The driver slowed down around Jones Place to throw a firearm from to 14-year-old juvenile male accomplice, who then proceeded to flee from the scene on foot. A deputy pursued the juvenile on foot, and the juvenile was apprehended after he fell into a ditch and threw the firearm in the air. The firearm then landed behind the deputy and was safely secured.

The driver then drove around Covey Run and Covey Quail Lane, and he struck a patrol vehicle head-on with the car. The pursuit continued into the adjacent parking lot at Covey Run Apartments, where the vehicle finally came to a stop and he was detained.

No injuries were reported from the vehicle impact.

The 14-year-old juvenile was charged on a Juvenile Petition with Assault with a Weapon on a Government Official and Altering, Destroying, or Stealing Evidence of Criminal Conduct.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged on a Juvenile Petition with Assault with a Weapon on a Government Official and Altering, Destroying, or Stealing Evidence of Criminal Conduct, Failure to Heed to Blue Lights and Siren, Failure to Stop at a Red Light, Exceeding the Posted Speed Limit, Reckless Driving with Wanton Disregard, and Failure to Wear a Seatbelt.

Additional charges are likely to be added later from Elizabethtown Police Department and Johnston County.

