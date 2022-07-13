Two individuals arrested after traffic stop finds firearms, mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested two after a traffic stop around the 2600 block of Independence Boulevard uncovered various illegal items.

Police found a handgun 1.31 grams of cocaine, 1.93 grams of mushrooms, and .5 grams of methamphetamine while searching the vehicle.

46 year-old Michael Easter, who was driving the vehicle, is currently charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Parole Violation, Fictitious Registration Plate, Driving While License Revoked, and a Parole Violation. He is currently being held at the NHCSO Detention Center without bond.

27-year-old Lanielle Murrell is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Hallucinogenic Mushrooms. She is being held under a $4,000 secured bond.

