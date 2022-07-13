Play yard at Brunswick Co. animal shelter dedicated in memory of deputy

BRUNSWICK CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Unit has dedicated its play yard in memory of a deputy who died from complications of COVID last year.

Deputy Brandon Gore served with the Animal Protective Services Unit prior to his death on April 3, 2021.

“He had a love and passion for the animals and spent lots of time working with them in the play yard, helping them get ready for adoption,” the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post. “He was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by all who knew him.

“Deputy Gore’s mother, Tammy, attended the dedication ceremony and helped Sheriff John W. Ingram unveil the plaque that will stand just outside the play yard fence. The plaque will serve as a reminder of Deputy Gore’s kind spirit and compassion for animals.”

