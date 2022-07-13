Senior Connect
Pender County Superintendent Steven Hill announces his retirement during Board of Education meeting

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Superintendent Dr. Steven Hill informed Board members during the closed session of the meeting on Tuesday of his intent to retire after accepting a a leadership role with the Greater Topsail Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Hill took over as Superintendent in 2017, and has previously worked as a Regional Executive Director, District Director, Principal, Freshman Academy Administrator, Instructor and Public Safety Official for a career spanning 32 years.

Under Dr. Hill’s leadership, the Pender Early College became the first school in Pender County history to be named a National Blue-Ribbon School, and for the 2020-21 school year, Pender County Schools ranked 11th in education despite ranking 104th in overall funding out of 117 districts.

“We thank Dr. Hill for all of the hard work and dedication that he has put into his time with Pender County Schools,” Brad George, Pender County School Board of Education Chairman, said in a recent release. “The work that Dr. Hill has done will live on for years to come, and if the bond is approved in November the schools that will be built will be his legacy and help with his vision of providing a pathway from the classroom to careers.”

After Hurricane Florence struck southeastern North Carolina, Dr. Hill guided Pender County Schools through the aftermath by serving more than a million meals, providing housing for local families in need. lobbying legislators and collaborating with government and private entities to fund a two-year rebuilding effort.

Dr. Hill led a development of an online education transformation during the COVID-19 pandemic. In just a few days, Pender County School administrators were able to maintain an education system that consisted of a monitoring dashboard that tracked and modified in-person daily attendance, in-person cohort attendance and virtual attendance instruction.

“After 32 years of public service it’s time to start giving back to my family full-time,” Dr. Hill stated. “Pender County Schools put its faith in me five years ago and over that time the district has been through a lot. I’d like to think that we came out of it all stronger and I have no doubt the district will continue to thrive.”

Dr. Hill’s final day with Pender County Schools will be October 10, 2022.

