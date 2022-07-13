Oak Island Town Council discuss adding warning signs at beach accesses after several drownings

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Oak Island Town Council met on Tuesday, June 12, to discuss adding beach safety warning signs to all public beach access points after around four people have drowned in the surf this year alone.

The Town Council asked staff during the meeting what new signs would say to warn beachgoers and how much it would cost to put those signs around existing posts near the beach.

Mayor Elizabeth White said that they expect to get the information from the staff and potentially vote on putting up the new signs at the Town Council’s August meeting.

The most recent death spurred on town leaders earlier to enact a “Keep it Free From Street to Sea” campaign that would reduce the time for first responders to arrive on the surf.

Oak Island Water Rescue has now proposed signs that have QR codes added to them that would be posted around each beach access in the town, where beachgoers can access details about rip currents warnings.

In addition, the proposed signs will warn swimmers to look for warning flags along the strand to indicate how strong the currents are.

