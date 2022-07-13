Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Kids that get at least 10 hours of sleep do better in kindergarten, study says

Kids need at least 10 hours of sleep.
Kids need at least 10 hours of sleep.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you have a little one who is getting ready to start kindergarten, listen up.

A new study published this week in the journal “Pediatrics” found kids who consistently got at least 10 hours of sleep did better interacting with their teachers and other children in their class.

Their academic performance was also better and they had an easier time recognizing words and letters.

To make sure your kids are getting enough sleep, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Cut down on daytime naps. Researchers say the 10 hours of sleep kindergartners need is in one long stretch, plus naps. Fewer naps will make it easier to get 10 hours of sleep at night.

Cutting back on screen time before bed also helps, as well as creating a routine like bathtime or storytime.

Pick a specific bedtime, researchers suggest no later than 9 p.m. You can go ahead and start pushing back bedtime so they are in bed at a regular time when school starts.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearce was charged with with resist, delaying, and obstructing, and also served with a warrant...
WPD: Man tries to flee police by jumping into Greenfield Lake
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday, July 11, at 1 p.m....
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office says drug investigation led to fatal wreck; family disputes sheriff’s version of events
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
This weekend, a man was so desperate to escape Wilmington Police that he decided to jump in...
‘He’s crazy:’ Locals react to man jumping in lake to evade police
Columbus County Sheriff's Office launches smartphone app
Two arrested after a brutal assault of a Whiteville woman leaves her hospitalized

Latest News

Johnnie Jones, 43, was sentenced to 90 to 120 months in prison after pleading guilty to one...
Wilmington man pleads guilty to supplying fentanyl used in fatal overdose
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. A new report says social media...
LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says
President Joe Biden is shown Monday at the White House in this file photo. Biden starts the...
Biden heads to Mideast jittery about Iranian nuclear program