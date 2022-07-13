First Alert Forecast: hot, muggy and unsettled times

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Wednesday to you! Great to see you on this Tuesday afternoon. As expected, rainfall was a “feast or famine” situation Tuesday. Wednesday and days beyond will feature a similar theme with sun and cloud intervals and chances for developing showers or storms in the afternoon. While there are no indications of a region-wide washout, it’s worth having backup plans if you find yourself in a rain-rich cluster.

Highs will strive for the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon, but the late-week forecast calls for cooler 80s during the day and seasonable 70s at night. Catch the specific numbers in your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

On the tropical weather front: a low pressure system has a chance to develop along the tail of a cold front in the northern Gulf of Mexico, between Panama City and Galveston, within the next five days. Regardless of development, this system may serve to enhance rain in that region. While the Carolinas face no tropical threats now, please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

