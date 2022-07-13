Connor and Casey Barth’s kicking camp back on the field at Hoggard High School

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some rain showers did not stop the Barth Brothers from hosting their kicking camp at the field they used to call home. After a couple years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Connor and Casey Barth welcomed several dozen aspiring kickers and punters to the field at Hoggard High School.

“We had some really good kickers out here,” Connor said. “It’s exciting to see the next group of people to come behind Casey and I. Hopefully we’ll see some of these guys in the NFL someday.”

The Barths began their careers kicking for the Vikings, before moving on star at the University of North Carolina. Casey ended up breaking Connor’s Tar Heel record for career field goals before ending his career in 2012. Connor went on to play ten years in the NFL, kicking for several teams including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears before retiring in 2017.

Their one night camp gives players of all ages the fundamentals of the kicking game, and lets them know what it takes to succeed at the next level.

“We just try to teach them that you have to have that consistent (leg) swing, and to try to work on the swing to be consistent, with the same thing every time,” Connor said about the techniques he and his brother try to get across to the young players. “They get a lot of stuff here today, and hopefully they can just take one thing home with them and keep working on it.”

“I was a scrawny high school kid, and these kids look a lot better than I did when I was in high school,” Casey said. “They have the talent and if we could just give them the attitude and let them know that they can do it, they can make it to the next level.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.