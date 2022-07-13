Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Columbus County under boil water advisory, water lines under repair

Anyone experiencing issues with water quality will need to contact the afterhours telephone...
Anyone experiencing issues with water quality will need to contact the afterhours telephone number at 910-770-2158.(WCJB)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Public Water Supply System staff are working to repair water lines in Columbus County Water & Sewer District Ill after local contractors bored into one of the lines.

The affected areas are:

  • Tart Road addresses higher than 8917
  • James B. White Highway North
  • Red Hill Road
  • Memory’s Corner
  • Plum Street
  • Peach Street

Customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water due to reversing of the flow of water throughout the system. Any water used for consumption is asked to boil any water for the next twenty-four hours until the system clears.

Anyone experiencing issues with water quality will need to contact the afterhours telephone number at 910-770-2158.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pearce was charged with with resist, delaying, and obstructing, and also served with a warrant...
WPD: Man tries to flee police by jumping into Greenfield Lake
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday, July 11, at 1 p.m....
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office says drug investigation led to fatal wreck; family disputes sheriff’s version of events
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Columbus County Sheriff's Office launches smartphone app
Two arrested after a brutal assault of a Whiteville woman leaves her hospitalized
This weekend, a man was so desperate to escape Wilmington Police that he decided to jump in...
‘He’s crazy:’ Locals react to man jumping in lake to evade police

Latest News

At the meeting, members of the public can question DEQ representatives about the private well...
Chemours petitions Court of Appeals over review of health advisory of HFPO-DA
Wilmington International Aiport (ILM)
Wilmington man says rental car costs aren’t adding up
Police found a handgun 1.31 grams of cocaine, 1.93 grams of mushrooms, and .5 grams of...
Two individuals arrested after WPD finds drug paraphernalia at a traffic stop
The SBI has wrapped up an investigation into possible criminal activity by the Wilmington...
Wilmington man sentenced after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy and robbery charges