Columbus County under boil water advisory, water lines under repair

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Public Water Supply System staff are working to repair water lines in Columbus County Water & Sewer District Ill after local contractors bored into one of the lines.

The affected areas are:

Tart Road addresses higher than 8917

James B. White Highway North

Red Hill Road

Memory’s Corner

Plum Street

Peach Street

Customers may experience water quality issues such as discolored water due to reversing of the flow of water throughout the system. Any water used for consumption is asked to boil any water for the next twenty-four hours until the system clears.

Anyone experiencing issues with water quality will need to contact the afterhours telephone number at 910-770-2158.

