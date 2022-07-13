CNBC names North Carolina as the best state for business in 2022

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina was ranked the best state for business in the 2022 edition of CNBC’s “America’s Top States for Business.”

North Carolina is ranked first overall with high rankings in the categories of “access to capital,” “technology” and “innovation and economy.” The state’s worst ranks are middle of the pack in the categories of “life, health and inclusion,” “cost of living” and “cost of doing business.”

“We’ve pulled together in a bipartisan way to make sure that businesses know that we’ve got the most talented, educated workforce in the country. And talking to CEO after CEO, workforce is the driving force for them,” said Governor Roy Cooper in a CNBC interview.

Though North Carolina has been in the top ten for 13 of the 14 previous years, it has never reached the top spot until now.

“To say North Carolina had a record year in 2021 would be an understatement,” said Gene McLaurin, the chair of the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. board of directors, in a press release celebrating the news.

Per CNBC, the states are ranked based on 88 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness. They then look at the states’ marketing pitches to businesses to weigh the categories accordingly; if several states are selling themselves on their workforce opportunities, then that’s worth more points.

This is combined with input from policy centers, a variety of nationwide data sources and business leaders. Technically, a state could earn up to 2,500 points, but it just needs more points than the others in order to earn the top spot.

Washington, Virginia, Colorado and Texas also found their way into the top five overall. You can find the full list on CNBC.

