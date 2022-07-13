Chemours petitions Court of Appeals over review of health advisory of HFPO-DA

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Chemours has petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals over the review of the health advisory for hexafluoropropylene oxide dimer acid (HFPO-DA) and its ammonium salt that was issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on June 15.

HFPO-DA and its ammonium salt are compounds that are used to form GenX s. HFPO-DA is used by Chemours to manufacture four fluoropolymers, which are used to produce semiconductors, mobile phones, hospital ventilators, and other products.

The EPA’s health advisory is in contrast to a Human Health Toxicity Assessment for GenX Chemicals published on October 25, 2021, where the reference dose is around 26 times lower than what had been proposed by EPA only a few years earlier.

According to Chemours, EPA did not provide public notice or allow for public comment on the new Toxicity Assessment and instead issued it as final. Chemours and experts outside of the organization’s numerous material scientific flaws, such as highly relevant peer-reviewed studies that were not incorporated into the assessment and that it significantly overstates the HFPO-DA’s potential risk.

Chemours filed a Request for Correction with EPA on March 18 to withdraw and correct the Toxicity Assessment and to provide relevant information about the uses of HFPO-DA.

Chemours issued this statement on the action before the court:

“Chemours supports government regulation that is grounded in the best available science and follows the law. The health advisory issued by the US EPA for HFPO-Dimer Acid (“HFPO-DA”) fails on both accounts. When an agency misuses its authority to promulgate a health advisory that is scientifically unsound, in a manner contrary to the agency’s own processes and standards, we have an obligation to challenge it, administratively and in the courts.

Nationally recognized toxicologists and other leading scientific experts across a range of disciplines have evaluated the EPA’s underlying analysis and concluded that it is fundamentally flawed. EPA’s own peer reviewer called aspects of EPA’s toxicity assessment (which serves as the basis for the health advisory) “extreme” and “excessive.” The agency disregarded relevant data and incorporated grossly incorrect and overstated exposure assumptions in devising the health advisory. The EPA’s failure to use the best-available-science and follow its own standards are contrary to this administration’s commitment to scientific integrity, and we believe unlawful.”

