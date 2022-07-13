Senior Connect
CFPUA lays out plans for improvements in the new fiscal year

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority laid out its capital improvements plans for fiscal year 2023, with about 77 percent of funding dedicated to maintaining or replacing old infrastructure.

This fiscal year’s CIP received $8.7 million more in funding than the previous year: from $27.9 million to $36.6 million.

In a press release, CFPUA highlighted the $5.15 million Walnut Street pump station replacement in downtown Wilmington and an added $1.85 million to the $6.9 million project to build a regional wastewater pump station and force main in southern New Hanover County. Also, the utility will spend $4.2 million towards replacing twin 24″ raw water transmission mains which carry water from the Cape Fear River to CFPUA’s Sweeney Water Treatment Plant.

Though these are the allocations for the fiscal year which began on July 1, some projects are planned to receive more funding in future years.

Per the CFPUA, CIP funding for FY23 by project category is as follows:

  • Wastewater Collection and Conveyance - $15,450,000
  • Water Storage and Distribution - $9,100,000
  • General Operation and Support Systems - $5,000,000
  • Raw Water Supply and Transmission - $4,950,000
  • Wastewater Treatment - $2,100,000
  • Total - $36,600,000

CFPUA has also created a 10-year CIP, which can be viewed here.

