Boil water advisory in place for portion of Lake Waccamaw

Lake Waccamaw has issued a boil water advisory due to a leaking water main near Creek Ridge...
Lake Waccamaw has issued a boil water advisory due to a leaking water main near Creek Ridge Road and Bella Coola Road.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAKE WACCAMAW, N.C. (WECT) - Lake Waccamaw has issued a boil water advisory due to a leaking water main near Creek Ridge Road and Bella Coola Road.

This advisory is issued from 1502 Lakeshore Dr., continuing to the end of Bella Coola Road.

The streets that are in the advisory area are:

  • from 1502 Lake Shore to 2014 Lake Shore
  • Creek Ridge
  • Bella Coola Rd.
  • Maple St.
  • Elm St.
  • Pine St.
  • Jefferson Rd.
  • Bartram Lane
  • Council Ave.
  • Lakewood Dr.
  • Myrtle Drive
  • Birch St.
  • Elm Street

“The Division of Water Resources advised that, when water is restored, consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water,” a news release states. “Vigorous boiling for one minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.”

The advisory will remain in effect until further written notification is issued.

