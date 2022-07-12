Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington Housing Authority shares new landscaping initiative

The Wilmington Housing Authority Board plans to roll out a new landscaping initiative within...
The Wilmington Housing Authority Board plans to roll out a new landscaping initiative within their communities, which leaders say will not only hire local residents, but also shape the yards and the morale of WHA tenants.
By WECT Staff and Thomas Jones
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Housing Authority Board plans to roll out a new landscaping initiative within their communities, which leaders say will not only hire local residents, but also shape the yards and the morale of WHA tenants.

“There’s a resident engagement aspect that I like,” Tyrone Garrett, the executive director of the WHA said to board members during a meeting Thursday afternoon. “It gives us an opportunity to hire our own residents and put them to work, and that will give them pride in what they’re doing and pride in their community.”

Additionally, Garrett thinks the program may help prevent crime within the city’s public housing communities, which has decreased by 19% since last May.

“Landscaping and planting flowers change attitudes.” said Hollis Briggs Jr., a WHA board member. “If you’ve got people out there planting, and they can see what’s going on, they might see some stuff the police need to know about. All of that works great.”

The WHA has already paid for the equipment that will be used by the landscaping staff and is currently conducting background checks on prospective employees.

On days with bad weather, employees may work with the authority’s maintenance team to assist the approximately 400 people displaced by mold contamination.

The WHA is holding public meetings throughout the rest of the week to get feedback on the proposed program at the following venues and times:

July 13th:

10:30 a.m.- 11:30 a.m. Glover

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Hillcrest

July 14th:

11:00 a.m. – Noon Houston Moore

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday, July 11, at 1 p.m....
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office says drug investigation led to fatal wreck; family disputes sheriff’s version of events
The contract for the first phase of a larger project to help traffic flow in Wilmington has...
Contract awarded for first phase of Wilmington interchange
Pearce was charged with with resist, delaying, and obstructing, and also served with a warrant...
WPD: Man tries to flee police by jumping into Greenfield Lake
Crews working on the City of Wilmington’s ongoing streetscape project recently unearthed a...
Crews unearth 112-year-old water valve in Wilmington
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain...
Gov. Cooper orders all U.S., state flags to remain at half staff through Sunday

Latest News

This weekend, a man was so desperate to escape Wilmington Police that he decided to jump in...
‘He’s crazy:’ Locals react to man jumping in lake to evade police
The N.C. 11 bridge over White Oak Canal will be replaced by a contractor beginning in the fall.
N.C. 11 bridge in Bladen County to be replaced
Pender County announced the hiring of a new county manager and their plans to operate and...
Pender County commissioners announce new manager, plans to operate the Abbey Nature Preserve
Financial stress higher for women
Financial stress higher for women; expert attributes increase to gender pay gap