Two arrested after a brutal assault of a Whiteville woman leaves her hospitalized

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday, July 12, that they have arrested two suspects after a brutal assault that landed 29-year-old Elizabeth Harris of Whiteville in the hospital.

Harris was assaulted as she attempted to protect the 7-year-old child of her fiancé, 26-year-old Angelo Adams, from the child’s mother, 25-year-old Niakea Thomas, and Dahquaisha Rasberry.

The assault reportedly occurred after Adams left with his mother to go to the store and left Harris with the child at home with his younger brother, when Thomas knocked on the door. Thomas proceeded to grab the child and forced her into the car that Rasberry was driving.

When Harris attempted to retrieve the child and reached into the window, she was then grabbed by Rasberry and Thomas and hit repeatedly over the head with their fits as they started to drive away.

Harris was then sprayed with by pepper spray, which also hit two other minors that were in the vehicle, and she was dragged down Highway 211 for two tenths of a mile before she was finally released and run over by the car.

Harris had to undergo an extensive surgery to fix multiple broken ribs, a punctured lung, a torn aorta was torn along, broken hips, and numerous other broken hips and abrasions. She spent two weeks as the sheriffs attempted to find Thomas and Rasberry after the two suspects went into hiding.

Thomas was located in Rocky Mount with her child and arrested by US Marshalls on Friday, June 8, where she was charged with Assault With a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury With Intent To Kill and placed under a $100,000 bond in Bladen County.

Rasberry was hiding out in a Greensboro hotel and arrested on Monday, June 11, for the same charge and placed under a $250,000 bond.

The child was returned to her father, who she had been living with for the past six years.

“I am sure there will be additional charges in this case,” Sheriff McVicker stated in a recent release. “I am glad we were able to rescue the child and the victim is now home and recovering from her injuries. She has a long road to recovery but has the support of her family. Ms. Harris is a very brave woman.”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

