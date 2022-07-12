Property dispute around Parkers Drive residence leads to shooting of Evergreen man

EVERGREEN, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County Deputy responded to a Parkers Drive residence on May 14, after receiving a disturbance call, where he found 49-year-old Norman Lee Watkins II, who advised the Deputy that he had been shot.

Around April of the same year, Watkins purchased the property on Parkers Drive from a tax auction that had previously been owned by 65-year-old Bernice Smith.

On the day of the shooting, Watkins went over to clean the property up when he became involved in a dispute with Smith over who owned the property, when Smith struck Watkins over the head. Smith’s nephew, 33-year-old James Smith, then discharged his firearm at Watkins, hitting him in the lower abdominal area, and James fled the scene before the deputy arrived.

Watkins was taken to the hospital by rescue and was later airlifted to another medical facility for further treatment.

James Smith turned himself in on June 28 at the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center, and is charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Felon Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

He is being held under a $15,000 bond.

