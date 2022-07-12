Pender County commissioners announce new manager, plans to operate the Abbey Nature Preserve

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County announced the hiring of a new county manager and their plans to operate and maintain the Abbey Nature Preserve in a pair of releases Tuesday morning.

David Andrews was selected to be the new county manager after a board of commissioners closed session on July 11. Previously, Andrews worked as the town manager for the Town of Carrboro for over 10 years and as the city manager for the Town of Boiling Spring Lakes.

Board of Commissioners Chairman David A. Piepmeyer highlighted Andrews’ experience with large capital projects, such as the Boiling Springs Dam Restoration Project.

““He has increased long-term sustainability by developing five-year revenue and expenditure forecasts which included a five-year capital improvement program. This is extremely important for Pender County as we continue to grow and prepares for several capital improvement projects such as a Pender County Health and Human Services building and a new library,” said Piepmeyer.

The county also announced that it has entered a lease agreement to operate and maintain the Abbey Nature Preserve. The 62-acre preserve has functioned like a public park, but was still owned and operated by a private entity. Mungo Homes acquired the preserve and asked the county to take over its operation.

“The lease is for $5 per year, and Pender County intends to take full ownership of the Preserve within the next few years and formally establish the Preserve as a County Park,” said Piepmeyer.

Some minor changes will occur: namely a new access point and trailhead since the parking area is not part of the 62-acre conservation easement which is specified in the deal.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.