Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

N.C. 11 bridge in Bladen County to be replaced

A simple map shows a yellow line labelled "NC 11" passing over a blue river.
The N.C. 11 bridge over White Oak Canal(OpenStreetMap contributors)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. 11 bridge over White Oak Canal will be replaced by a contractor beginning in the fall.

According to a North Carolina Department of Transportation release, the bridge was built in 1952 and has reached the end of its useful life. With this in mind, they awarded a $5.7 million contract to S. T. Wooten Corp of Wilson to replace the bridge, and they will have two years to complete it.

The new bridge will be built separate from the old one, so no detour will be required during construction.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is holding a news conference Monday, July 11, at 1 p.m....
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office says drug investigation led to fatal wreck; family disputes sheriff’s version of events
The contract for the first phase of a larger project to help traffic flow in Wilmington has...
Contract awarded for first phase of Wilmington interchange
Pearce was charged with with resist, delaying, and obstructing, and also served with a warrant...
WPD: Man tries to flee police by jumping into Greenfield Lake
Crews working on the City of Wilmington’s ongoing streetscape project recently unearthed a...
Crews unearth 112-year-old water valve in Wilmington
Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to remain...
Gov. Cooper orders all U.S., state flags to remain at half staff through Sunday

Latest News

Those approved for the scholarship can receive up to $10,000 in tuition support.
New Hanover County accepting applicants for childhood mental health scholarships
Part of the Community Health Needs Assessment, the county wants to gain insight into residents’...
Brunswick County asks residents to participate in health opinions survey
Wilmington Sharks to Promote Shark & Ray Conservation at the Ballpark
Aquarium Team Pitches Conservation at Shark’s Game
David Andrews, city manager at Boiling Spring Lakes and soon to be county manager of Pender...
Pender County commissioners announce new manager, plans to operate the Abbey Nature Preserve