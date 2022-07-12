N.C. 11 bridge in Bladen County to be replaced

KELLY, N.C. (WECT) - The N.C. 11 bridge over White Oak Canal will be replaced by a contractor beginning in the fall.

According to a North Carolina Department of Transportation release, the bridge was built in 1952 and has reached the end of its useful life. With this in mind, they awarded a $5.7 million contract to S. T. Wooten Corp of Wilson to replace the bridge, and they will have two years to complete it.

The new bridge will be built separate from the old one, so no detour will be required during construction.

