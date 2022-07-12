Senior Connect
Large Seafood recall proves “Forever Chemicals” are in everything

According to the Food and Drug Administration, some levels of unsafe PFAS chemicals were found in the 3.75-ounce cans of Bumble Bee smoked clams.(FDA)
By Cooper Govoreau
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - They’re in your drinking water, clothes you wear, and even in the foods you eat.

PFAS or Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances have been around for decades, but their presence is only now being felt globally. With a wave of recalls from seafood company Bumble Bee for their 3.75 oz. smoked clams, effects are beginning to be felt from long-term use of these “Forever Chemicals”.

PFAS were used and still are used for non-stick things like Teflon, fast food wrappers, shampoo, and even some clothing items. Just recently, researchers started seeing the effects of these chemicals on the ecosystems where some of our food comes from.

Kemp Burdette with Cape Fear River Watch says these chemicals have been being dumped into local waters for decades “At Greenfield Lake they’re catching alligators to take blood samples to look at, to look at the levels of PFAS in their blood.”

These chemicals are found in “top of the food chain species like alligators and striped bass...because those species eat lower food chain species and, near the bottom of the food chain, or clams and other shellfish.” according to Burdette.

This recall wave is potentially only the tip of the iceberg in the seafood world as they are finding new ways to test for PFAS.

“Going out doing testing trying to understand where the PFAS are, to understand if it’s in the sediments, if it’s in the organisms, if it’s in the water, and how long it lives or survives in these different environments.” says UNCW Center for Marine Science’s Ken Halanych.

The true effect of PFAS on humans and animals is still unknown, and questions may go unanswered until more research is conducted.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

