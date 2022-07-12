First Alert Forecast: temperatures inching toward 90 again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Great to see you on this Tuesday. On average, our warmest days of the year come in mid-July with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s. Much like Sunday and Monday, highs will continue to trend a bit below normal, but 90s are likely to make a return to the Cape Fear Region by the middle of the week. Expect sun and clouds intervals and an opportunity for a developing shower or storm in the afternoon.

Rainfall across the Cape Fear Region has been highly variable but all beneficial through the first eleven days of July. The official tally for Wilmington is 4.43 inches. Your First Alert Forecast features another lengthy menu of solid daily rain odds across the week. While it won’t be a washout, it’s worth having back-up plans in and out of any downpours or developing storms.

On tropical weather: a low pressure system has a chance to develop along the tail of a cold front in the northern Gulf of Mexico, between Panama City and Galveston, within the next five days. Regardless of development, this system may serve to enhance rain in that region.

Catch your seven-day forecast right here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to ten days on your WECT Weather App.

The Carolinas face no tropical threats now, but please stay alert and prepared: wect.com/hurricane.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.