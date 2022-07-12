Senior Connect
Community invited to Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraiser in Wilmington

Two people stand next to each other smiling at the camera with a sign that says "the end of...
Walk to End Alzheimer's promotional photo(Alzheimer's Association)
By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Alzheimer’s Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter is inviting the community to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Wrightsville Beach Park on Saturday, November 5.

Throughout the United States, 6 million people live with Alzheimer’s and over 11 million people care for people in their lives with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

Per the Alzheimer’s Association, the walk aims to raise funding to help care for people with Alzheimer’s and to research the disease. The event begins with check in starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the walk, then the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the start of the walk at 10:30 a.m.

You can register for the event online on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website or by calling 800-272-3900. As of July 12 the group has raised $30,634 and has 126 participants with 57 teams, but they hope to reach their goal of $180,000.

“On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease,” said the association in a press release.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

