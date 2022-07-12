Brunswick County asks residents to participate in health opinions survey

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Health Services is partnering with Dosher Memorial Hospital, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and the Brunswick Wellness Coalition to create the 2022 Community Health Opinion Survey.

Part of the Community Health Needs Assessment, the county is conducting the survey to gain insight into residents’ health needs and opinions on health services in the area.

The anonymous, 15-minute-long survey will be open through September 2nd and can be completed digitally in English or Spanish. People can also take the survey on paper at the Brunswick County Health Services main building, any location of the Brunswick Senior Resource Center and at any Brunswick County Library branch.

“In addition to the survey, population health data will be reviewed, and community focus groups will be conducted. All information from the assessment will be used to generate a report, which will be reviewed with community partners to then create a strategic action plan for addressing the identified health priorities. To view the previous CHNA results from 2019, click here,” wrote the county in a news release.

You can learn more about the survey by contacting Health Educator II Travis Greer at 910-253-2350 or travis.greer@brunswickcountync.gov.

