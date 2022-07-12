Aquarium Team Pitches Conservation at Shark’s Game

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) -

Wilmington Sharks to Promote Shark & Ray Conservation at the Ballpark

Fort Fisher, North Carolina —What do Wilmington Shark’s fans and North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher (NCAFF) staff have in common? Both love sharks! The Aquarium team is heading out to the ballpark July 13 for the Wilmington Sharks vs. Florence Flamingos baseball matchup with the opening pitch at 7:05 p.m. This is one of many exciting shark and ray awareness activities the Aquarium has queued up for July.

“We hope the community will celebrate with us as we offer several ways to partner with us in saving sharks and rays. Raising awareness about the decline of these species is important. Inspiring action is critical,” said Hap Fatzinger, director, NCAFF.

The interconnectedness of sharks across food-web systems is a central cog in the sustainability of a healthy ecosystem. The Aquarium offers more shark and ray information on their NCAFF Blog—We Love Sharks.

Here is a rundown of some of the activities and opportunities to join the team in saving sharks and rays.

Shark and Ray Awareness Day - Enjoy the magnificence of sand tiger sharks and a bonnethead during a feeding at the NCAFF on Thursday, July 14, 2:30 p.m. and tap into the expertise of the Aquarium team on science-based shark conservation. To add to the excitement, the Aquarium shark mascot will also host “Sharky the Shark,” the mascot from the Wilmington Sharks.

Game Night Untamed: Sharks on Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m. at Good Hops Brewing The Aquarium team invites teams to go head-to-head in this trivia night to raise funds and awareness for shark conservation. Online registration is open at The Aquarium team invites teams to go head-to-head in this trivia night to raise funds and awareness for shark conservation. Online registration is open at Game Night Untamed

Donate to SAFE: Sharks and Rays July 11-14 - Funds support the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA): Saving Animals from Extinction. The donation window is open at Funds support the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA): Saving Animals from Extinction. The donation window is open at Save Sharks & Rays

About the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher

The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher is just south of Kure Beach, a short drive from Wilmington, on U.S. 421. The site is less than a mile from the Fort Fisher ferry terminal. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission: $12.95 ages 13-61; $10.95 children ages 3-12; $11.95 seniors (62 and older) and military with valid identification; EBT card holders: $3. Free admission for children 2 and younger and N.C. Aquarium Society members and N.C. Zoo members.

